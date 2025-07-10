According to The Hollywood Reporter , the 31-year-old singer will follow up 2021’s Justice with his much anticipated seventh album featuring appearances by Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain.

Billboards have been spotted in both Los Angeles and Reykjavik, Iceland featuring Bieber in black and white next to the word “SWAG,” which may or may not be the album's title. He reportedly made the album in both cities, finishing it up in Iceland a few months ago, an insider has revealed.

Another billboard in New York City's Times Square appeared with another black and white photo of Bieber, with his wife Hailey (who has posted Instagram stories promoting the billboards) and their son Jack, along with a supposed tracklist that includes 20 titles.

The new album coincides with the launch of Bieber's new clothing brand, Skylrk, which he has been teasing over the past few months.

A number of the items for sale on the site have been worn by the Biebs on his Instagram, which has been wiped, further adding fuel to the new album rumour. Check out the Skylrk collection here.

See the billboards below.

JUSTIN BIEBER



💿 SWAG TRACKLIST pic.twitter.com/pRDDA5m7ee — bieber vault (@biebervaults) July 10, 2025