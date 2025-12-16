Kane Brown and Bailey Zimmerman have been announced as headliners for the second installment of Country Thunder Winnipeg for 2026.
Taking place at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on July 3, the two country powerhouses will also be joined by Koe Wetzel and Robyn Ottolini.
Country Thunder Winnipeg is sandwiched in between the previously announced festivals, Country Thunder Alberta (June 26 to 28), which also features Kane Brown as a headliner alongside The Red Clay Strays and Lainey Wilson, and Country Thunder Saskatchewan (July 9 to 12), which will feature Riley Green, Creed and Lainey Wilson.
Tickets for Country Thunder Winnipeg will go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.
You can't spell a totally lit time, without Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Koe Wetzel & Robyn Ottolini!!!💥— Princess Auto Stadium (@PAStadiumWPG) December 16, 2025
Mark your calendars: Country Thunder 2026 takes over Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 3.
🎟️ STM pre-sale goes live on Wednesday.
