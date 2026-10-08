KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza to Resume Group Activities in January

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: EDITORIAL USE ONLY L-R) Lara Raj, Sophia, Megan, Daniela and Yoonchae of KATSEYE attend the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

KATSEYE have experienced their highs and lows in 2026, but it looks as though the girl group are set to kick off 2027 with Sophia Laforteza back in the fold.

The group’s leader, who took a temporary break from group activities to prioritize her “mental health and wellness” back in August, is set to rejoin her bandmates in the new year, according to a statement by their label HYBE.

“Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources,” HYBE wrote on Weverse. “While Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America, or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as KATSEYE continues this next chapter together in 2027.”

The group have been fulfilling their duties as a quartet - Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, and Daniela Avanzini - since Laforteza went on leave. However, HYBE have yet to reveal what the status is of Manon Bannerman, who has been on hiatus since February 20, 2026.

Laforteza posted a message to her fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support, saying their “kindness during this time has given me more strength than you know.”

“It hasn’t been easy, but I have been putting in the work by receiving the care I need, learning the tools to better support myself, and doing everything I can to nurture my well-being,” she wrote.

“It pains me deeply that I won’t be able to participate in the remainder of the tour this year,” she continued. “I’m going to use this time to continue training and get myself to where I need to be again. As much as I wish I could simply push through, I’ve come to understand that sometimes having the courage to take a step back is what allows you to move forward. My hope is to return feeling happier, healthier, stronger, more grounded, and ready to give you everything I’ve been wanting to give you. I’m holding onto that so tightly. I can’t wait to share the stage with my sisters again and look out to all of you!”

KATSEYE made their Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest for the Season 52 premiere on September 26. They are currently on a sold-out tour across North America, with two Canadian dates scheduled for later this fall: Montreal’s Bell Centre on October 30 and Hamilton’s TD Coliseum on November 1.

The group will then take part in the 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in Dallas/Fort Worth on December 1.