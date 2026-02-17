LASSO Montréal has revealed its lineup for the 2026 edition of its festival. Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the two-day, country music event will take over Parc Jean-Drapeau on Montréal’s Île Sainte-Hélène over the August 15–16 weekend.

As previously reported, the Saturday night will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, while Mumford & Sons will close out Sunday night.