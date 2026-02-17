LASSO Montréal has revealed its lineup for the 2026 edition of its festival. Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the two-day, country music event will take over Parc Jean-Drapeau on Montréal’s Île Sainte-Hélène over the August 15–16 weekend.
As previously reported, the Saturday night will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, while Mumford & Sons will close out Sunday night.
Filling out Saturday's line up will be Jon Pardi, Koe Wetzel, Max McNown, Chance Peña, The Band Perry, Waylon Wyatt, James Barker Band, Laci Kaye Booth, and Elizabeth Nicols.
Performing on Sunday will be Old Dominion, Turnpike Troubadours, Cameron Whitcomb, Carly Pearce, Jonah Kagen, Blake Whiten, Classe Moyenne, Zach Chico, Kalsey Kulyk, and Just Jayne. More artists will be announced at a later date.
2-day tickets are already on sale at lassomontreal.com. Single-day tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 20 at 10:00AM EST. More info can be found here.