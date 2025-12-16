Fresh off an intimate performance at the Mod Club in Toronto last night (December 15), the 50-year-old Grammy winner will perform another show at Massey Hall tonight (December 16), the penultimate date of her "Artist in Residence" Canadian tour .

Lauryn Hill has announced she will be hosting a pop-up in Toronto on Wednesday, December 17 at It’s OK Studios (468 Queen St West).

In a message posted to her socials, Hill wrote, "Toronto, I’ve been looking forward to this. Join me for a pop-up on December 17th at It’s OK Studios. Merch will be available, but more than that—it’s a moment to connect."

The event runs from 10:00AM to 4:00PM EST, however, details are slim on what time and for how long she will be present.

Replying to a comment on the It's OK Studios Instagram, a rep posted that the event is "not ticketed" and it is "free entry." Hill will also be "only signing things purchased at the pop-up," some of which could look like this.