Liam Gallagher is ‘Ready’ To Perform ‘Wonderwall’ At World Cup Final If England Can Win It

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Liam Gallagher of Oasis celebrates in a corporate box after the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Manchester City on May 16, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Could we see Oasis perform their 1995 hit “Wonderwall” at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

While the legendary British rockers aren’t scheduled to be performing at the halftime show alongside Madonna, Shakira and BTS, frontman Liam Gallagher say he is “ready” if England’s national team can win their first title in 60 years.

After commenting on X about the team’s captain Harry Kane losing his voice following their heroic victory over Brazil on Sunday (July 5), a fan replied, goading him to commit to singing “Wonderwall.”

"Guessing it’s we do hit the final you know it’s mandatory you fly out there and sing wonderwall live on the pitch," @AndyBasildon tweeted.

Liam responded, saying, "We’ll see I’m ready."

Both Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher are well-known footie fans and supporters of their hometown club, Manchester City. And while it could all be some good fun on his part, it’s hard not believe Liam wouldn’t be up for serenading his country’s team.

“Wonderwall” has been adopted by England fans as an unofficial anthem for ENGMNT’s 2026 World Cup run. The Oasis song has been played after every England match since the Three Lions won their opening-group stage match against Croatia back on June 17.

The song has seen a 300 percent spike in streams in the past few weeks, which has given it favourable odds by UK bookies to reach #1 on the UK singles chart nearly 31 years after its release. (“Wonderwall” peaked at #2 back in 1995.)

See Liam’s tweet below.