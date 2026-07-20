Liam Gallagher Says There Is No New Oasis Album Due To ‘Criticism If It Doesn’t Cure Bad Breath & Constipation’

Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage at the Oasis Live '25 World Tour held at the Rose Bowl on September 07, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

There is no new Oasis album coming any time soon, Liam Gallagher has confirmed.

After the band reunited for a “truly amazing” world tour in 2025, fans hoped it would lead the Gallagher brothers to put out a new album following comments Liam had made on X.

While Liam has made frivolous comments about a new Oasis album being “finished” and “in the bag,” he has now backed up his claim that the band have no plans at the moment to release a new album.

Responding to a fan on X who claimed, a "new album will actually change lives," Liam amusingly shot down the idea.

“NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour, cure bad breath and constipation for the nation, if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other s**t,” he wrote.

He then threw in some advice for Oasis fans, adding, “Let’s just [go] to some gigs and be happy thank you.”

Liam did, however, answer a hypothetical follow-up question about if new music from Oasis would “be different to the old stuff or still be the same.”

“I’d like to think it’d still sound like oasis and we hadn’t turned into a bunch of electronic umbrellas trying so desperately to keep up with the KIDS. Do you get me bruv,” he wrote.

While Oasis do not have any gigs scheduled for 2026, The Sun reports that there are big plans to play a 12-date residency at the Etihad Stadium in their hometown of Manchester. Also rumoured is an attempt to play a record-breaking run of six concerts at Knebworth, where they famously played to a crowd of 250,000 over two nights back in 1996.

See Liam’s tweets below.