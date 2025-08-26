The Grammy-winning artist posted an Instagram story today (August 26) telling his more than 10 million followers, “Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S**t’s gonna be all right.”

Lil Nas X has spoken out following his arrest and hospitalization last Thursday morning , in which he was found incoherent, walking the streets of Los Angeles in just his underwear and cowboy boots.

With a smile and laugh, he added, "S**t. That was f**king terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

The rapper whose real name is Montero Hill was arrested on August after police reported he was walking "nude in the street" along Ventura Blvd. and booked on a charge of battery on a peace officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Hill allegedly used “force and violence [to] inflict an injury” on three different police officers. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a Police Officer. He also "unlawfully did attempt by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent” a fourth officer “from performing a duty imposed upon such officer by law.”

In court yesterday (August 25), he pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He waived his arraignment, and his bail was set at $75,000.

A judge has also ordered Hill to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week, despite his father, Robert Stafford, telling members of the press outside of the court that his son “absolutely did not” take any illegal substances but he is "very remorseful for what happened."

“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life,” his lawyer Christy O’Connor told the court. “Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

If convicted, Hill could receive a prison sentence of up to five years, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on September 15.