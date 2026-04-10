Despite being on tour at the moment , the 40-year-old singer is again allowing fans to pay for her to send brief, personalized video messages for any occasion (she averages 44 seconds per video).

Lily Allen made her big return to music last year with the acclaimed album West End Girl , and now she has followed that up returning to making videos on Cameo for her fans.

Last year, Allen admitted that following her highly-publicized split with her husband, actor David Harbour, she was "no longer financially stable." However, the success of West End Girl and her tour seem to have revitalized her career and helped with that.

So it makes sense then that Allen has raised her fee to £376.50 ($700 CAD) per video - a £189.50 increase since she first appeared on Cameo in 2020.

In an introductory video, she says, “Hey, it’s me, Lily Allen on Cameo. I’m so happy to be here. I’m very excited to be available to give your friends, family and business associates shoutouts… your wish is my command."

And she means that, adding, “Ask me to do some dumb s**t, and I will do that dumb s**t. Enjoy and I’ll see you guys soon.”

As of this moment, Allen seems to have been booked up already, as her account is requesting fans sign up to join the waitlist. But they can still send her a message, that is for the price of $8.29 CAD.

Check out her Cameo page here.