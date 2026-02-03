Lorde, Kesha and The Beaches have been announced as the headliners for this year's All Things Go Toronto festival, which will take place on the weekend of June 6 and 7 at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto.
Other artists scheduled to perform over the two days are Wet Leg, Rachel Chinouriri, Del Water Gap, Jade LeMac, Holly Humberstone, Momma, Sofia Camara, Flower Face and Bella Kay.
The Live Nation presale is set to begin this Thursday, February 5 at 10:00AM EST, with the general on sale to follow February 6 at 10:00AM EST. For more information visit All Things Go Toronto's site here.
Last year marked the inaugural edition of All Things Go in Toronto, which saw performances by Reneé Rapp, Noah Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Ravyn Lenae, ROLE MODEL and more. Check out iHeartRadio's coverage of the event here.
See the poster below.