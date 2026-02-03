Lorde, Kesha and The Beaches have been announced as the headliners for this year's All Things Go Toronto festival, which will take place on the weekend of June 6 and 7 at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto.

Other artists scheduled to perform over the two days are Wet Leg, Rachel Chinouriri, Del Water Gap, Jade LeMac, Holly Humberstone, Momma, Sofia Camara, Flower Face and Bella Kay.