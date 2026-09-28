Madonna, Taylor Swift Steal the Show at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 27: Taylor Swift and Madonna at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 27, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)

Madonna opened the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with her first performance at the event in 23 years. From there she just kept going, collecting seven awards in total, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration (“Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter).

The MTV icon was joined on stage by both Sabrina and Charli XCX, to perform her collabs “Bring Your Love” and “Danceteria,” respectively.

She was so busy, at one point when she was collecting the award for Best Dance with Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, she claimed not to even know which category it was for.

Taylor Swift was the other big winner on the night, receiving the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, as well as Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” for which she dedicated the award to “the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton.”

Both the recently-departed country legend and the late George Michael were paid tribute to with performances. Kacey Musgraves performed a touching tribute to Dolly Parton by singing “I Will Always Love You.” Meanwhile, RAYE, sombr, Adam Lambert and Teddy Swims honoured George Michael with a medley of his songs.

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear of Nirvana reunited on stage to collect the Video Vanguard Award, which honours musicians and directors for outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and popular culture.

“The idea for [our] videos grew out of the vision of one of the greatest artists of all time, Kurt Cobain,” Novoselic said from the stage. “Kurt was one of one. None of us could have imagine our band or our sound or our aesthetic would mean so much to so many people.”

BTS swept all three categories they were nominated in: Song of the Year (“Swim”), Best Group and Best K-Pop (“Swim”).

Other notable winners on the night included LISA for Best Pop (“Dream”), Bad Bunny for Best Latin (“NUEVAYoL”), Ella Langley for Best Country (“Choosin’ Texas”), Sienna Spiro for Best New Artist, Bruno Mars for Best R&B (“I Just Might”), and Olivia Rodrigo for Best Alternative (“the cure”).

See the full list of winners and big moments from the show below.

Genre-Neutral Categories

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM” starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

WINNER: Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

WINNER: BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources

Best New Artist

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

WINNER: Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records

WINNER: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings

Genre-Specific Categories

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

WINNER: LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records

Best Alternative

Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records

SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE

WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment

WINNER: BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Best Country

WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

Technical Categories

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

WINNER: PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records