Deadline reports that the series will be about her life and music, however, no details about which parts of her career will be featured have been given.

Madonna is reportedly teaming up with Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine , Stranger Things ) to bring her story to screen in a limited series for Netflix.

The project is still in early development, but the two sides have been in discussions for a while now and Levy's 21 Laps company is set to produce.

While this project is separate from the previously announced biopic said to be starring Julia Garner (Ozark), it is not believed to be in the place of the biopic, which is still expected to be happening.

As she revealed herself last year, Madonna has been writing the script for the film, which is tentatively titled Who's That Girl, named after her 1987 movie and hit single of the same name.

So far, there hasn't been a lot of progress made since the biopic was first announced in 2020. Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) was originally working on a script under the title Little Sparrow. Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on The Train) was then attached to the script, however, most recently Madonna has taken on the task herself.