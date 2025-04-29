Last night (April 28) Prime Minister Mark Carney led the Liberal Party to its fourth consecutive term since 2015, and helping him celebrate his victory was Toronto pop-rock act Down With Webster.
A self-described D-Dub fan, Carney adopted the Juno-nominated band's rap-rock single "Time To Win" as his anthem on the campaign trail, and invited them to perform at his victory rally late in the night.
As seen in the video below, in his official DWW hoodie, Carney proved he was legitimately "down" with them, turning into the band's own hype man during their performance of "Whoa Is Me." Rapping along and dancing to the song, he was surrounded by his supporters who were getting in on the fun.
Carney recently shouted out the band during an interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette, explaining that he is a long-time "huge fan," even flashing the band's W logo in a photo with the host.
Watch the celebratory clip below.