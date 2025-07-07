"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," Cameron wrote with peace and love. "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

In their statement, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder wrote, "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer."



"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings," it continued. "It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

Originally Matt Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 on a temporary basis following the depature of drummer Jack Irons, but he soon became a full-time member for the band's Yield Tour after Soundgarden announced their split.

He would rejoin Soundgarden for their reunion in 2010 and split his time between the two bands. He appeared on every Pearl Jam album between 2000's Binaural and last year's Dark Matter.

Cameron got his start drumming for the bands Bam Bam and Skin Yard after moving to Seattle from San Diego in the early 1980s. In 1986 he joined Soundgarden and remained with them throughout their run until frontman Chris Cornell's untimely death in 2017.

Neither Cameron nor Pearl Jam have revealed what they plan to do next, but considering Foo Fighters are currently without a drummer, the rumour mill is already suggesting he could be joining Dave Grohl and company soon. It's worth pointing out that Cameron previously denied speculation that he was set to join Foo Fighters in 2023 following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

