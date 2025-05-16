Freese, who is currently drumming for new wave legends Devo, revealed the news in an Instagram post, adding that he was surprised to learn that he had been dismissed from the Grammy-winning rock band earlier this week.

"The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided “to go in a different direction with their drummer.” reason was given," Freese wrote with a sad face emoji. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

The 53-year-old drummer first performed with Foo Fighters in September 2022 for some concerts paying tribute to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 at the age of 50. He was then introduced as their full-time drummer the following May.

Freese is a veteran drummer-for-hire who has played with a variety of musical acts, including Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Avril Lavigne, Evanescence, Weezer, Good Charlotte and Nine Inch Nails, to name just a few.

In the post, he also revealed that this is the first time he's ever been fired and even had some fun with it.

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed," he wrote. "But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters' list."

Some of Freese's peers were quick to show their supportin the comments section. Comedian/musician Tim Heidecker wrote, "Upside is you won’t have to hear any of those horrible songs ever again," Primus guitarist Larry Lalonde joked "Who?" and Wolfgang Van Halen added the "surprised white guy" gif.

Who knows, maybe frontman Dave Grohl is ready to finally enter his Phil Collins era.

