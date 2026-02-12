The social accounts for McDonald's Canada posted a video teaser suggesting that the Drake meal is on its way to the fast food chain as early as February 17.

Could Drake and his OVO brand be teaming up with McDonald's for a collaboration this month?

Posters have been going up around Toronto featuring the golden arches with the iconic OVO owl and the tagline “Where the Night Owls Lands.”

McDonald's has been known to collaborate with musicians over the past few years, having teamed up with J Balvin, Saweetie, Cardi B and Offset, Travis Scott, Mariah Carey, and BTS twice.

Drake is known to be a fan of Mickey D's. He's been spotted by Reddit sleuths picking up an order, and even served up some burgers and fries at an afterparty in L.A. following a Migos show in 2018.

See the McDonald's teaser below.