Metallica Add North American Tour Dates for 2027

Metallica have announced a North American tour for 2027.

The M72 Tour sees the metal gods return in the spring to play in the round at the 50-yard line of football stadiums, with Limp Bizkit and Avatar as the openers.

They’ll be kicking it off in Vancouver, for their only Canadian date, at BC Place on May 7. While there are no Toronto or Montreal shows, the band will be playing reasonably close venues like Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium on June 8 and Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field on June 17.

Tickets will be available starting with a Metallica Fan Club presale starting on Monday, September 21 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will follow on Friday, September 25 at 10:00AM local time through Ticketmaster.

Of course, the band are set to begin their mind-altering “Life Burns Faster” residency at Las Vegas Sphere on October 1, which runs until March 2027.

See the full list of dates below.