Metallica are the next big act to take over Sphere in Las Vegas for an extended residency titled "Life Burns Faster."

The metal giants have announced they will take over the ground-breaking venue beginning October 1 and 3, followed by shows on October 15 and 17, 22 & 24, and 29 & 31. The shows will continue the band's string of "No Repeat Weekends," which means that fans attending both the Thursday and Saturday shows will not hear the same song twice.

The announcement follows months of speculation in which Metallica was expected to announce a Sphere residency. Drummer Lars Ulrich even acknowledged the rumours last August, telling Howard Stern, "I’m not going to bulls**t you; I would f**king love to do it, let there be no question about it."

In a statement the band said, "Life Burns Faster set lists will span the entire catalogue, enhanced by the venue’s immersive technologies that will allow you to experience the ’Tallica sound in new experiential dimensions. Whether you’ve seen us from the upper reaches of a stadium or arena, at an intimate club or theater gig, or from the Snake Pit, Sphere’s technology will present an entirely new live experience for everyone in the house…including us!"

It continues, "From the sights (the world’s highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience) to the sounds (immersive audio delivering unmatched clarity and precision to every guest) to the multi-sensory 4D technology, Sphere shows promise to deliver a totally unique experience each and every night."

"We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months’ time and way f**kin’ psyched to go next level, it’s completely uncharted territory! This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with you guys in a live setting, and we can’t wait to see you there!"

Two-night and single-night tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6, at 1:00PM EST, with several presales over the next week and a half. Fans can check out all the details for the Fan Club Presale beginning Monday, March 2. They can also sign up for the Ticketmaster Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, March 3. See the complete list of all other presales here.

In addition, fans can buy travel packages and Enhanced Experiences, which range from Meet & Greet access, a pre-show onstage photo opportunity, and exclusive entry to the Black Box Experience to first access to the venue or a coveted spot inside the Snake Pit.

Metallica are the latest act to play the immersive venue, following residencies by No Doubt, U2, Eagles, Dead & Company, and Backstreet Boys.

Watch the trailer below.