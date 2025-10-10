The SoCal ska-pop-punk group announced they will perform a six-night limited engagement in spring 2026: May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

No Doubt are the next act scheduled to perform a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas next year.

On the band's social accounts, they announced the concerts, saying, "Remain seated, please. Permanecer sentados, por favor. Welcome to the Vegas skyline. 🍊👑 We are pleased to announce our limited engagement run, No Doubt Live @SphereVegas, May 2026."

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” singer Gwen Stefani said in a statement. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

The presale begins on Wednesday, October 15 at 1:00PM EST, with ticket/hotel packages going on sale today (October 10) at 3:00PM EST.

The general onsale for tickets starts Friday, October 17 at 1:00PM EST.

No Doubt made headlines last year when they were one of the headliners at the 2024 Coachella festival. They performed again earlier this year for the star-studded FireAid Benefit Concert, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Green Day, and more.

The shows in Las Vegas mark a return for Stefani, who hosted her own residency, Just a Girl: Las Vegas, at the Zappos Theater back in 2018.

The residency at Sphere follows up previous performers at the ground-breaking venue, which includes U2, Dead & Co., Backstreet Boys, and Eagles.

Though it's still just a rumour going around, Metallica are said to be one of the artists considered for another Sphere residency in the future. In August, drummer Lars Ulrich told Howard Stern, "I’m not going to bulls** you; I would f**king love to do it, let there be no question about it. It’s not signed, sealed, and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would f**king love to do it.”

See No Doubt's social post announcing the residency below.