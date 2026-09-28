Metallica & adidas Announce ‘Life Burns Faster’ Merch Collaboration

Metallica and adidas Originals have teamed up for their first-ever merch collaboration, set to drop on September 30, just as the band launch their residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Consequence of Sound reports that the capsule features the two iconic brands’ logos across tees, long sleeves, tank tops, pullover hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts, with sizing for men, women and kids.

The Metallica x adidas merch collection will be available starting on Wednesday, September 30 at the Sphere, a pop-up shop in Vegas and on the Metallica and adidas websites, as well as select partners.

A number of items will be exclusive to The Sphere in Las Vegas, giving fans at the residency something they can’t pick up anywhere else.

See the exclusive collaboration below.