After tickets for the group's three shows in Mexico City sold out, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sent a letter formally requesting that her counterpart, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, intervene and encourage BTS to schedule more concerts in Mexico.

BTS have reportedly sold out all 41 of their North American and European concert dates , leaving thousands of fans desperate for the K-pop idols to announce more shows. In Mexico, the demand is so high that ARMY, the BTS fan club, has brought in the country's president to help.

"Everyone wants to go," Sheinbaum said during her press conference on Monday (January 26). "Around 1 million young people want to buy tickets, but there are only 150,000 tickets available. It is a very famous Korean group that young people love."

Sheinbaum is said to have spoken to organizers behind the BTS concerts about the feasibility of adding more dates. But promoter Ocesa argued that BTS won't be able to the three shows they have scheduled for Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium on May 7, 9 and 10.

Still, Sheinbaum is holding out hope, adding, “We have not yet received a response, but we hope it will be positive."

BTS' only two Canadian dates at Rogers Stadium in Toronto are also completely sold out. However, Prime Minister Mark Carney has yet to formally request additional dates for his country.