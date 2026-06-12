‘Michael’ Surpasses ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ To Become Highest-Grossing Music Biopic of All Time

Michael, the much-talked-about biopic on the life of Michael Jackson, is now the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Earning $911.9 million ($358.6M in the U.S., $553.3M internationally) so far at the worldwide box office, the film has surpassed 2018’s Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael opens in Japan this weekend, which is expected to push it beyond the $1 billion mark.

Deadline reports that in addition to highest-grossing music biopic of all time, Michael is also the second highest grossing film of 2026 worldwide (behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie) and the second-highest grossing biopic worldwide (behind Oppenheimer).

Lionsgate has already confirmed that a sequel is already underway, with the studio’s chief Adam Fogelson stating there is “a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film.”