Miley Announces New Album ‘Bass Persuades’

Miley (née Cyrus) has announced a brand new album, Bass Persuades, out September 18.

Announcing the album on her socials, Miley wrote, “Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album.”

Her 10th album marks her first with new label Atlantic Records, following her stint with Columbia Records, which saw her release 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation and 2025’s Something Beautiful.

Bass Persuades features ten tracks, including collaborations with Model/Actriz and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow. See the full tracklist here.

Along with the album, Miley has announced she will be playing two rare concerts on October 16 and 18 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where she will be performing Bass Persuades in its entirety.