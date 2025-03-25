The 32-year-old singer revealed the artwork for Something Beautiful on her socials, adding that the 13-track album was executive produced by Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

Miley Cyrus has announced that she will release her new visual album, Something Beautiful , on May 30.

The artwork was "captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford" and features Cyrus "draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling."

Not much else was revealed in the announcement, other than that Something Beautiful is now available for preorder, which includes signed vinyl and CDs, limited-edition vinyl and two CD box sets featuring collectibles. More info here.

Back in November, Cyrus told Harper's Bazaar that the forthcoming album is “hypnotizing and glamorous” and unlike anything she's ever done before.

She added that “it’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," and "more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love.”

Watch a trailer for the album below.