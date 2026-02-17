According to a press release , the special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Are you ready to celebrate the "Hannahversary"? Miley Cyrus will be taking part in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special , set to begin streaming via Disney+ on March 24.

The intimate conversation between Cyrus and Cooper will "look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world."

"With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era," the press release continues. "Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from Hannah Montana are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet. There will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight…"

In a statement, Cyrus added, ‘Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Cyrus left the Disney Channel and the character of Hannah Montana in 2011. Last year in an interview with The Ringer, she lamented the fact that she wasn't allowed to perform any songs from the show once she pursued a solo career. [But] it was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them.”

To get fans ready for the special, Disney+ will also make the Hannah Montana Collection available for streaming on February 19. Included will be all four seasons of the Disney Channel series, along with Hannah Montana: The Movie and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.

Watch a teaser for the special below.