The league announced that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on February 8, 2026.

In preparation for Super Bowl LX next February, the NFL has uploaded a compilation of the last ten year's of halftime performances to its YouTube channel.

Titled "Every Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Last 10 Years!" the two-and-a-half-hour-long video features performances in chronological order, beginning with Katy Perry at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and ending with last year's show featuring Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX.

Here are the performances:

Katy Perry (2015), Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars (2016), Lady Gaga (2017), Justin Timberlake (2018), Maroon 5 with Travis Scott and Big Boi (2019), Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020), The Weeknd (2021), Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (2022), Rihanna (2023), Usher with Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, and H.E.R. (2024), and Kendrick Lamar with SZA (2025).

Watch the video below or check it out at the NFL YouTube channel here.