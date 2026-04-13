The 58-year-old guitarist shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a video saying that the diagnosis came after he began experiencing symptoms.

No Doubt's Tom Dumont has revealed that he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease "a number of years ago."

“I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests,” Dumont said. “It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day.”

Dumont said that he decided to come forward and disclose his battle after seeing so many others do it, which he found inspiring.

“I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media, and that sort of thing,” he said. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

The Mayo Clinic describes Parkinson's disease as "a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time. The nervous system is a network of nerve cells that controls many parts of the body, including movement."

While the disease will eventually affect his ability to peform in the future, right now Dumont says he is good to go for No Doubt's upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which will see the band play 18 shows begining May 6.

“The good news is, I can still play music,” he said. “I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

He shared how much he's enjoyed preparing for these big shows, which will present the band's music in a whole new light with its cutting edge technology.

“It’s been very fun,” Dumont said. “Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs, rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the screens at the Sphere.”

“It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years,” he added. “And it’s thanks to our families and our friends and listeners and you and everyone who’s come out to shows over the years.”

Dumont's bandmates shared their support with his battle, with bassist Tony Kanal commenting, "Love you beyond words my friend. Can't wait to get on stage with you again ❤️," and drummer Adrian Young adding, "My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother.❤️💪🏼"

Watch his video below.