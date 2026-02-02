Last week, the singer-songwriter announced his long-awaited new album , The Great Divide , will be released on April 24.

Noah Kahan has announced he will embark on The Great Divide Tour across North American this summer.

On Instagram, Kahan added that he will be supported by Gigi Perez for all dates and will continue to support his foundation The Busyhead Project, which provides resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health.

Fans can sign up here until Thursday, February 5th at 11:59PM EST for access to the ticket presale. The general onsale will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 12:00PM local time at noahkahan.com/pages/tour.

Kahan also revealed that he will be the subject of a new documentary feature directed by Nick Sweeney. The film documents the 29-year-old's life after his breakout success with the 2022 album Stick Season, performing on his sold-out tours, seeing him return to his rural Vermont roots and family, and navigate deeply personal struggles.

The currently untitled project will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Noah Kahan The Great Divide Tour Dates:

6/11 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

6/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

6/28 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

7/1 Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

7/3 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

7/10 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

7/11 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

7/14 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

7/18 Queens, NY @ Citi Field

7/22 Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

7/25 Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

7/27 Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

7/30 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

8/2 St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

8/5 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

8/8 Denver, CO @ Coors Field

8/15 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

8/17 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

8/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

8/21 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

8/25 Sandy, UT @ America First Field

8/28 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

8/30 Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park