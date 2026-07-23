Noah Kahan Calls On ‘Congress’ To Make Diapers Mandatory At Concerts

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Noah Kahan performs on the Great Oak stage during BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Concert-going is seeing a major spike in the number of fans wearing diapers to shows in order to get close to the stage without ever having to lose their spot should nature call.

Last month, Olivia Rodrigo let it be known that she can smell the dirty diapers of her fans in the front row.

But not everyone who needs a diaper is wearing one to concerts these days. Noah Kahan’s fans, for example.

Following news that a fan defecated close to the stage during his show at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park and allegedly smeared it on the floor, Noah Kahan went on X and pleaded with his fans to “just go to the bathroom" if they "have to poop at a show."

But apparently, the fans didn’t listen and chaos has begun erupting at the singer-songwriter’s shows of late. And it’s causing an awful mess.

Despite making fans take an oath of “I solemnly swear I will not s**t my pants and if I do, I won’t take it from my pants and put it on the floor,” bodily fluids are still plaguing Kahan’s concerts.

On Sunday (July 19), fans in attendance reported seeing a woman pull her pants down and start peeing in the stands during Kahan’s concert at Citi Field in Queens, NY.

Brittani Pedley wrote about the experience on Threads, adding that the urine managed to soak and ruin her purse and everything inside of it.

She also (seemingly) replied to a comment about the incident in the Noah Kahan subreddit, adding, “Can confirm. I was sitting in front of them. My purse didn’t survive the encounter, it went straight into the trash because some feral a**hole decided Section 125 was a bathroom.”

News of this kinda stuff travels fast, and it didn’t take long for Kahan to address this stinky behaviour. During his show at National Park in Washington, D.C. last night (July 22), Kahan (jokingly, we think) called on Congress to do something about this worrying trend.

“Hello, Congress? People have been pissing all over the floor at my shows as well?” Kahan said into a telephone prop (captured on video by a fan). “You guys are ordering by act of Congress that everyone has to wear diapers before they get in, is that what we’ve come to? Alright, you heard Congress: F**kin’ put some diapers on next time!” Watch the video below.

Some fans are definitely having fun with it!

If you think this is bad, try attending a Morgan Wallen concert.