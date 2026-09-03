Noel Gallagher Teases Oasis Summer Tour for 2027

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Noel Gallagher attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

There have been rumours about possible Oasis concerts in 2027, and now Noel Gallagher has teased that the band could be active next summer.

While calling in to chat on talkSPORT’s Drive, Noel was asked by host Andy Goldstein if Oasis fans should be saving up for next year.

Noel first teased that his brother, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, was no longer interested in the band.

“It’s Liam, innit? He’s not into it,” Noel said. “He’s not into Oasis anymore.”

Goldstein noted that Liam had announced he was taking a break from posting on X. Before he signed off, however, he did tweet, “Ffs RKID announce the tour we’re all losing our minds,” which many took as a message to Noel telling him to reveal Oasis tour dates.

Noel responded to Goldstein, saying, “Oh, well, then there must be something happening. There must be something happening.”

But Noel then shared what can be read as something of a confirmation, admitting, “Well, let’s put it this way: there’s no football tournament next year, so we’ve got to do something in the summer, right?”

In December 2025, Liam confirmed that Oasis would not be performing any shows this year, which has rung true to this day.

Last month, The Sun reported that Oasis are in talks to play a 12-date residency at the Etihad Stadium in their hometown of Manchester next year. Also rumoured is an attempt to play a record-breaking run of six concerts at Knebworth, where they famously played to a crowd of 250,000 over two nights back in 1996.

Watch the clip below.