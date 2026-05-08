Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, and produced by Steven Knight, the "epic" doc will receive a limited theatrical release on IMAX screens and other cinemas on September 11, before heading to Disney+ where it will stream exclusively.

Oasis are set to release a new documentary that follows the band during their momentous 2025 reunion tour .

The untitled project "will tell the story of the Oasis reunion the world was waiting for. Featuring unprecedented on stage and backstage footage from the Gallagher brother’s sell-out global stadium tour."

According to a press release, the doc shares an “unapologetically uplifting account of arguably the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world.”

Variety reports that "cameras were given access to rehearsals, backstage and onstage, while the film also includes the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide."

Both Gallagher brothers have spoken out about the excitement they felt about the tour, with Noel sharing that he believed the concerts were better than the band's heyday.

"To come back after all these years, to get No. 1 albums and all that is pretty mad, but we loved every minute and every second of it," Gallagher said. “The gigs were amazing, particularly the ones in Manchester. I’m kind of lost for words for it, really. The gigs spoke for themselves... There were a lot of people saying that’s as good as it gets. And it was better than it was in the 90s."