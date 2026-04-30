In support of her forthcoming new album , you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love (out June 12), the 23-year-old singer will kick things off in Hartford on September 25, and make her way up to Canada for six shows: Montreal's Centre Bell on October 21 and 22, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 26 and 27, and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on December 1 and 2.

Olivia Rodrigo has announced "The Unraveled Tour," a 65-date trek that will see her perform in select cities across North America, Europe and the UK starting in the fall.

Supporting Rodrigo on select dates will be Devon Again (Vancouver), Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice (Montreal and Toronto).

On her socials, Rodrigo shared the news, writing, "i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!! 🩷🩷🩷"

An Amex presale will begin Tuesday, May 5 at 12:00PM local time through to Wednesday, May 6 at 10:00PM local time. The general onsale will follow on Thursday, May 7 at 12:00PM local time.

See the dates below.

i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!! 🩷🩷🩷



Presale begins Tuesday, May 5th, and general onsale starts Thursday, May 7th @ 12PM local.… pic.twitter.com/8Ory0kejj4 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) April 30, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo “The Unraveled Tour” Dates:

9/25 Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena *

9/26 Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena *

9/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

9/30 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

10/3 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/4 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/7 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

10/8 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

10/11 Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/12 Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/17 Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/21 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

10/22 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

10/26 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/27 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/29 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

10/30 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

11/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena +

11/8 Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena +

11/11 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +

11/12 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +

11/15 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +

11/16 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +

11/19 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +

11/20 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +

11/23 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

11/24 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

12/1 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +

12/2 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +

12/7 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +

12/8 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +

12/11 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena +

12/12 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena +

12/15 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +

12/16 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +

12/19 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena +

12/20 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena +

1/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome &+

1/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome &+

1/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome &+

1/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome &+

2/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &+

2/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &+

2/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &+

2/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &+

3/19 Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

3/20 Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

3/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

3/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

4/1 Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle #

4/2 Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle #

4/5 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

4/6 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

4/8 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

4/9 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

4/23 Paris, France @ La Defense Arena $

4/27 Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome $

4/28 Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome $

5/1 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi $

5/2 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi $

* with Wolf Alice

+ with Devon Again

& with The Last Dinner Party

# with Grace Ives

$ with Die Spitz