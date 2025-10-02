According to The Hollywood Reporter , the docuseries will be directed by Nicola Marsh, who made Demi Lovato's Child Star documentary , and is expected to hit Netflix some time in 2026.

Former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are set to reunite and star in an upcoming documentary series that seems them head out on a road trip across the U.S.

In the series, the two former 1D singers are said to discuss their careers, both in the group as well as their solo careers, as well as the high profile death of their late bandmate Liam Payne, who unexpectedly died in October 2024 at the age of 31.

The other two surviving members of One Direction, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, are not expected to make appearances in the series.

Tomlinson, meanwhile, announced a new album and North American tour earlier this week. His third solo album, How Did I Get Here?, is set for release on January 23, 2025, preceded by first single, "Lemonade," which dropped on October 1.

He will embark on the North American leg of the How Did We Get Here? World Tour beginning June 3, 2026 in Vancouver, BC at Pacific Coliseum. He will also be playing Montreal's Bell Centre and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on July 16 and 17, respectively. More information can be found here.