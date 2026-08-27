Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Will Be ‘For The Fans’, Not An ‘Artsy, Esoteric’ Film

DETROIT - APRIL 4: English vocalist, songwriter and reality television star, Ozzy Osbourne, aka "The Prince of Darkness," poses for a portrait before his performance at the Joe Louis Arena, on April 4, 1986, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Jack Osbourne says the forthcoming biopic on the life of his late father Ozzy Osbourne will be “what the fans want.”

In a new interview with E! News, the 40-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne revealed that the script for the film is “done” and is “currently going out to director. It’s gung ho.”

While he admits that the team behind the biopic has an actor in mind to play the lead role of his father, who died last year at the age of 76, he remains tight-lipped about who that is.

“I’m not allowed to say, but conversations have been had,” Jack said. “And if it all works out, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Jack Osbourne first announced an Ozzy Osbourne biopic was in the works just two weeks before the Prince of Darkness passed away.

At the time he said, “It’s going to be raw. We are not pulling any punches, we are really laying it all out.”

Now he says that the film will be made for Ozzy Osbourne fans, the ones that made his dad a metal god.

“I have this mantra, and I always say it when in meetings with my mom or doing anything in the family business,” Jack said. “It’s like, ‘Give the fans what they want.’ That’s our people, that’s who we’re catering for, that’s what my dad wrote music for, that’s what he toured for, it’s why we did the shows we did. It’s been a big theme.”

Jack stresses that the project will a straightforward telling of Ozzy’s story, one that his fans will love.

“Because we’re doing the Ozzy movie with Sony, and I’m always saying in the meetings, ‘We’ve got to give the fans what they want. We can’t make this artsy, esoteric biopic,’” he said. “No, we’re not doing that — for many reasons — but it’s not what the fans want.”

The origins of a film about Ozzy Osbourne go back to 2021, when it was reported that he and Sharon had signed a deal to bring their story to the big screen with playwright Lee Hall (Rocketman) set to write the screenplay.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” said Sharon Osbourne. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

See the interview below.