The 13-time Grammy-winning musician will be joined by the Virginia gospel group featuring Pharrell's uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, to perform “ARE YOU READY?” and “THE ONE” from their collaborative new album, OPHANIM .

Pharrell Williams is set to perform with gospel choir Voices of Fire in a pre-game performance to celebrate baseball's “unity and togetherness” before Game One of the 2026 World Series in Toronto tomorrow (October 24).

In addition, the group will also perform both the U.S. National Anthem and the Canadian National Anthem before the game. Voices of Fire will be joined by a local ensemble of Toronto orchestra members and other performers.

Pharrell and the Voices of Fire joined MLB for its "October Hits Different" campaign, promoting the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Jonas Brothers will also be performing in Toronto during Game 2 of the World Series. In partnership with MLB and Mastercard, the pop group will serve as this year's Mastercard Stand Up To Cancer ambassadors, performing their song "I Can't Lose," which is the official anthem of the "Stand Up To Cancer" campaign.