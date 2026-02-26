P!nk and Carey Hart have separated for the second time after 20 years of marriage, a source has told People.
The singer (real name Alecia Moore-Hart) and former motocross racer first met at the 2001 Summer X Games in Philadelphia, and dated off and on before getting engaged in 2005, followed by a wedding in Costa Rica in January 2006.
The pair initially separated for the first time in 2008, two years into their marriage. The separation, P!nk admitted, inspired songs such as “So What” and “Please Don’t Leave Me.” In the spring of 2009, they announced they were back together and called off their divorce.
The couple share two children: daughter Willow Sage (14) and son Jameson Moon (9).
P!nk is set to guest-host The Kelly Clarkson Show beginning on Monday, celebrating "women’s achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community" in the lead up to International Women's Day.