The 46-year-old singer (real name Alecia Moore-Hart) will take over hosting duties from Clarkson for an entire week beginning March 2. P!nk will be celebrating "women’s achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community" with performances by surprise guests, a press release announced.

One week after announcing The Kelly Clarkson Show will come to an end this fall , P!nk has been named as a guest host for week of episodes in honour of Women’s History Month.

"The only thing that bums me out about Pink hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her," Clarkson said in a statement. "I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her."

"I’ve played stadiums and danced on the side of buildings, but stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat," P!nk added. "Let’s celebrate women, joy, resilience and whatever comes else comes our way."

P!nk made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on February 6, 2023, where she spoke to Clarkson and performed an accoustic rendition of "TRUSTFALL."

Clarkson will return to host the following week, however, more special guest hosts will be announced in the future.