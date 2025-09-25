Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson have been named the headliners of next year's Stagecoach festival.
Taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA across the weekend of April 24 - 26, the sister festival to Coachella is widely regarded as the largest and highest-grossing country music festival in the world.
A wide range of names in country music will take the stage next spring, including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Brett Young, Lyle Lovett, Chase Rice, Gavin Adcock. The big-name country veterans on the bill are Brooks & Dunn, Cameron Whitcomb, Sam Barber and Red Clay Strays.
As it has done the past few years, Stagecoach is also bringing some non-country acts to the festival. Counting Crows, Third Eye Blind, Journey, Bush, Hootie & The Blowfish, The Wallflowers, and Teddy Swims will all perform, with an additional hip-hop element thrown in featuring Diplo, BigXthaPlug, Ludacris and Pitbull.
Festival passes starting at $569 USD will go on sale Thursday, Octover 2 at 2:00PM EST at stagecoachfestival.com.
See the full line-up below.
Full throttle to Stagecoach 2026 🔥 Passes go on sale Thursday, 10/2, at 11am PT. Lock in the lowest price and secure your spot for just $99 down at https://t.co/hIeRU8fxeu pic.twitter.com/FPt9j5NfFc— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) September 25, 2025