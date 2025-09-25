Taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA across the weekend of April 24 - 26, the sister festival to Coachella is widely regarded as the largest and highest-grossing country music festival in the world.

Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson have been named the headliners of next year's Stagecoach festival.

A wide range of names in country music will take the stage next spring, including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Brett Young, Lyle Lovett, Chase Rice, Gavin Adcock. The big-name country veterans on the bill are Brooks & Dunn, Cameron Whitcomb, Sam Barber and Red Clay Strays.

As it has done the past few years, Stagecoach is also bringing some non-country acts to the festival. Counting Crows, Third Eye Blind, Journey, Bush, Hootie & The Blowfish, The Wallflowers, and Teddy Swims will all perform, with an additional hip-hop element thrown in featuring Diplo, BigXthaPlug, Ludacris and Pitbull.

Festival passes starting at $569 USD will go on sale Thursday, Octover 2 at 2:00PM EST at stagecoachfestival.com.

See the full line-up below.