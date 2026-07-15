Post Malone To Headline FIFA World Cup 2026™ Closing Ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is just days away from crowning a champion and now Post Malone will be joining the festivities on the tournament’s final day.

The Grammy-winning superstar will take centre stage for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ closing ceremony, taking place at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, ahead of the highly anticipated final match.

The closing ceremony will be produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, starting at 1:30 EST, 90 minutes before kick-off.

“At a time when sport, culture and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world’s attention turns to the two finalists,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

In addition to Post Malone, the FIFA World Cup final will host its first-ever halftime show featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Shakira, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus with Coldplay. According to reports, the show is expected to last between 20 and 25 minutes.

“We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds. The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.”