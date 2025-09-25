Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced they welcomed their third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13, 2025.
On their socials, the couple posted photos of the proud mom holding baby Rocki, along with a pair of wee pink boxing gloves and a caption sharing her name and birthdate.
The proud papa commented, "MY LIL LADIES ❤️"
In naming Rocki, the couple kept up the tradition of giving out "R" names. Rihanna's real name is Robyn, A$AP Rocky's is Rakim, and their two sons are three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot.
The couple first announced they were pregnant earlier this year at the Met Gala, where Rihanna was sporting a baby bump.
See the post below.
Rocki Irish Mayers— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 24, 2025
Sept 13 2025
🎀 pic.twitter.com/ibHGXxegTN