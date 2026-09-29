Riley Green Announces North American Tour for 2027

Just days after revealing that he will be headlining the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show in November, country star Riley Green has announced a North American tour for 2027.

The That’s Just Me Tour sees Green playing 29 dates across Canada and the U.S., kicking it off on April 1 in Spokane, WA.

In total he will play four Canadian dates on the tour: Rogers Place in Edmonton on April 8, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on April 9, SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on April 10 and RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto on June 11.

Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland will be the supporting acts for all of the shows, with Muscadine Bloodline and Randy Houser switching it up throughout the tour.

A presale begins today (September 29) at 10:00AM EST local time. The general onsale will happen on Friday, October 2 at 10:00AM EST local time.

Riley Green’s That’s Just Me Tour Dates:

4/1 - Spokane, WA - Numerica Veterans Arena*+•

4/2 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*+•

4/3 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena*+•

4/8 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*+•

4/9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*+•

4/10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*+•

4/29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^+•

4/30 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center^+•

5/1 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena^+•

5/6 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena^+•

5/7 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena^+•

5/8 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^+•

5/20, - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center^+•

5/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion^+•

5/22 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME^+•

6/3 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater*+•

6/4 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*+•

6/10 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino*+•

6/11t - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre*+•

6/18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*+•

6/25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*+•

7/15 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*+•

7/16 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*+•

7/22 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion*+•

7/23 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*+•

7/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*+•

7/29 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*+•

7/30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*+•

7/31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater*+•

*Muscadine Bloodline

^Randy Houser

+Jake Worthington

•Hannah McFarland