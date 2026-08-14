Robbie Williams Reveals Autism Diagnosis

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Robbie Williams attends Hopeium's AW launch hosted by FLANNELS, featuing a Q&A with creator Robbie Williams, at FLANNELS X on August 13, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for FLANNELS and Hopeium)

Robbie Williams has revealed that doctors have diagnosed him with “a bit of autism.”

At the launch of his autumn/winter line of his clothing brand Hopeium at FLANNELs in London, England, the 52-year-old singer admitted the neurodevelopmental condition during a Q&A, The Daily Mail reports.

Talking about his brand, Williams says he has needed to “train his brain to be creative” and learn to block out anything that would cause him to “panic or be scared.”

“I have ADHD and I just found out I have a bit of autism as well, which I actually f**king love because it explains so much,” Williams confessed. “It is my get-out-of-jail-free card now, and all the weird s**t that I do I just say, ‘Sorry, I’m autistic.’”

Williams explained that “With the ADHD you can completely and utterly concentrate on something 1000 per cent, but with absolutely everything else, you just cannot do it. Ask my kids.”

“What I’m completely and utterly obsessed with is creating images and making funny things, if I’m creating images and funny things, I’m not thinking about me, because my brain is incredibly creative, and it can be creative about everything in the world that you panic or scared about,” he said.

“For example, this is how crazy I am, recently, I was sitting on a plane, and I thought, ‘What if I can have telekinesis and my intrusive thoughts tell the plane to crash itself?’” he added. “‘So that’s the kind of level of insanity that I’m dealing with, it’s best to train my brain to do something better than worrying about having supernatural powers and crashing a plane.’

Last month Williams addressed rumours he had snorted a white substance resembling cocaine before a live World Cup interview. He debunked the allegations by revealing he had been sucking on a breath mint.