The Grammy winner has been announced as the headliner for the Fortnite Festival Season 8 beginning tomorrow (April 8).

Sabrina Carpenter is the next big music icon set to join the world of Fortnite .

According to the Fortnite blog, players will be able to become Sabrina herself, with two new skins being made available (each with two colour variations) featuring outfits worn on her recent Short n' Sweet Tour.

After purchasing the music pass, players will receive the primary Sabrina outfit, as well as the Lego-fied version for the Lego Fortnite mode, featuring the yellow babydoll the singer famously wore on tour.

By earning XP and moving up the rungs of the battle pass, players can then unlock new guitars and a different version of Sabrina's main outfit. Another outfit called "Tour-Ready" will be available in the Fortnite shop, along with choreographed dance emotes, back bling and a mics.

In addition to this, fans will be able to access all-new Sabrina content, which includes new playable Jam Tracks “Juno” and “Nonsense," with “Espresso” and “Feather” also available to purchase.

More info can be found here.

Previous artists to feature in Fortnite include Metallica, Eminem, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.