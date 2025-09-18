Set to premiere in 2026, the special will act as a pilot for a new season of the iconic variety show that celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

Sabrina Carpenter will be starring in a new Muppet Show special produced by Seth Rogen for Disney+.

In addition to starring with the Muppets, Carpenter will also serve as executive producer alongside Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee.

On the Muppet socials, they promised "this brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos."

So far 2025 has been a big year for both Carpenter and Rogen. She just released her #1 album, Man's Best Friend, was named one of the headliners for next year's Coachella festival, and won big at last week's MTV Video Music Awards.

Rogen meanwhile broke records at last weekend's Emmy Awards, with his series The Studio taking home 12 awards to become the winningest comedy series ever in a season. Rogen won lead actor in comedy series, along with directing, writing and best comedy series.