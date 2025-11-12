Attached to produce are Marc Platt, best known for his work serving as a produce for both the Broadway and film versions of Wicked, as well as Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, the team behind Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carpenter has dreamt of making the film, with a source calling it a "passion project" for her. She reportedly "approached the studio about a year ago with specific ideas and a lookbook. As the concept evolved, producers and eventually Scafaria were added to the tea party."

Carpenter is also set to star in a new Muppet Show special produced by Seth Rogen for Disney+, aiming to premiere in 2026. The special will act as a pilot for a new season of the iconic variety show that celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.