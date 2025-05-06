The biggest names in art, culture, fashion, film, music, sports and more turned out to make an impression at the Met Gala 2025 in New York City.

Under the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the event marked the first time since 2003 that the focus was exclusively on menswear. The theme was inspired by a new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's costume institute shining a spotlight on "black dandyism," which according to Vogue follows "an assertion of autonomy, beauty, and power in the face of a world that continues to attempt to restrict Black expression."