In an article titled "Where Are the Members of Fleetwood Mac Now?," People let it slip that Nicks's latest album, The Ghost Record , "is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026."

Stevie Nicks is reportedly set to return with her first new solo album in 15 years next month.

While Nicks and her label have yet to confirm the album's release date, she teased a new album was in the works last year during a speech at the 2025 Pollstar Awards.

Describing the album as a collection of “memories of mine of fantastic men," the 77-year-old icon added that "they are not airy, fairy songs that you are wondering who they are about but you don’t really get it.”

Nicks also explained that the album's title, The Ghost Record, came from her experience during the Los Angeles wildfires, in which she spent 92 days living in a hotel after evacuating her home in Pacific Palisades.

“I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days and at some point during that last part of the 92 days, I said, ‘You know what? I feel like I’m on the road, but there’s no shows,” she told the audience. "I’m just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house doing all the remediations and everything, and it’s just me sitting here.’ And I thought: You need to go back to work. And I did.”

Meanwhile, last month her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham teased that a reunion with Nicks could still happen, following their split in 2018.

While giving an update on the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary about Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham said, “I believe with all my heart that it will translate to something good.”

“Just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did, to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself on a larger scale — that seems to be something that’s in the air,” he added.

Nicks, however, shut down the idea of any future attempts to reunite Fleetwood Mac following the death of band member Christine McVie in 2024, saying, “Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”