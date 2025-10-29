On Location, the NFL's hospitality provider, is hosting the intimate performance by the 74-year-old singer-songwriter two days before Super Bowl LX takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday, February 8.

The NFL has announced that Sting is set to headline what it calls a "Super Bowl-branded" concert on February 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, CA.

As part of a broader Super Bowl LX Studio 60 event, Sting's set is being described as "a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco's most iconic venues" offering a chance to see the artist “up close and personal.” It better be "unforgettable" considering the price tag: tickets start at $750 USD. More info can be found here.

Sting has a history with the NFL. In 2003 he appeared in the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show, performing the Police song "Message in a Bottle" with No Doubt, who also played the event along with Shania Twain.

In addition, the following evening (February 7) will see another event happen at the Studio 60 location, though details have not been announced.

Bad Bunny, of course, will be headlining the much-hyped 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, a decision that has brought plenty of criticism and scorn from conservative American political figures, including President Donald Trump.

However, last week NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice to have the Puerto Rican superstar headline the halftime show, saying, “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value, and it’s carefully thought through."

“We’re confident it’s going to be a good show, he understands the platform that he is on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and uniting moment,” he added.