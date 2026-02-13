Catching up with all seven members - Jin, Suga, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - the interview marks the first one they’ve granted as a whole group since announcing their hiatus so that they could join the South Korean military back in 2022.

The BTS comeback is officially underway, and now the K-pop giants have broken their silence in a new cover story interview with GQ .

The article interviews past collaborators like Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and Chris Martin of Coldplay, and amongst the many things discussed are their return after three and a half years, their experiences serving in the military, working on their solo projects, and their love for ARMY, the group's official fan base. (“It’s really hard to even know how big the love is because it’s just so vastly huge,” Jimin says.)

They even briefly tease their new album, ARIRANG, the details of which have been top secret.

“We have a diversity of genres,” Suga tells GQ. “What I can tell you is that it’s going to be quite different from the BTS albums and sounds that you’ve been listening to. You’re going to see a more mature side of BTS this time around.”

Many fans, however, will take solace in knowing the group also plans to stick around for a long time. After the hiatus, the success each has had as a solo artist, and just the natural growth and maturity that comes from both experiences, there was some concern over whether the members would still be committed to BTS.

“We’re still very good friends," Suga admits. "The fans still love us—they want us, they support us. If we can keep this going, then maybe we can be dancing in our 60s.... As long as we’re willing—I think maybe into our 50s, into our 60s—we can always be together as a band.”

“Maybe it’ll be a little bit hard on our knees," he jokes. "But I think we can do that.”

