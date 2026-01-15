In Korean, the word arirang means "my beloved one," however, it is also the name of an ancient folk song from over 600 years ago that has its own version in different regions. It is widely considered an unofficial national anthem in both South and North Korea. It is such a big part of Korean culture that in 2012 it was named to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.

BTS will be releasing their highly anticipated new album on March 20 and it now has an official name: ARIRANG .

According to the group's label BigHit Music, there will be several versions of ARIRANG available to purchase on both CD and vinyl.

Most interesting of all is that there will be a group version on red vinyl, as well as individual member variants available: RM (silver), Jin (pink), Suga (clear), j-hope (cream), Jimin (burgundy), V (velvet red) and Jung Kook (orchid). Deluxe vinyl will also get a release a few weeks later. Collect them all!

Of course, BTS will no doubt send their ARMY members into panic mode next week when tickets for their world tour go on sale and most expectedly break Ticketmaster.

